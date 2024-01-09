Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,174 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises 1.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period.

EMQQ traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. 110,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,066. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $485.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

