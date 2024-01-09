Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXK. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

EXK opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.37. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

