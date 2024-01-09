Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.73 and last traded at C$35.63. Approximately 51,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 72,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.89.

ENGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

