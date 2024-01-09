Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 922.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $260.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.99.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.77.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

