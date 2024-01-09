Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after acquiring an additional 536,532 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,011 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,316 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

