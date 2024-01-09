Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.