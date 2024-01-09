Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

