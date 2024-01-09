Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,383 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 3.5% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,610,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,080,000 after buying an additional 139,520 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $233,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,611,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,369,000 after purchasing an additional 46,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,557. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.