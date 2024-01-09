Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.
EGLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
