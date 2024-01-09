Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE:EGLX traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.99. The company had a trading volume of 145,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.85.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

