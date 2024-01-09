Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 87.44% from the company’s current price.
EGLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
