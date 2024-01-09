Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 87.44% from the company’s current price.

EGLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 2.6 %

About Enthusiast Gaming

Shares of EGLX traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.99. 145,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43.

(Get Free Report)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.