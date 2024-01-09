Envista (NYSE:NVST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. Envista has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Envista’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Envista by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Envista by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth $390,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

