Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 818,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,794,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Envista by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Envista by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Envista by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Envista by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,147 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

