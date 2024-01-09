EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 50,722 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.