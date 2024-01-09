EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,359 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

Shares of EOG traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.72. 302,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,400. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

