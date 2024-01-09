EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.
EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.00.
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
