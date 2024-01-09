Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 9th (AAU, ABNB, AEZS, ALKS, AMZN, AROW, AWX, BBAI, BGI, BKNG)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 9th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG). They issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE). They issued an outperform rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). They issued a market perform rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $566.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST). They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO). Argus issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W). They issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.