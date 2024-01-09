Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 9th (AAU, ABNB, AEZS, ALKS, AMZN, AROW, AWX, BBAI, BGI, BKNG)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 9th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG). They issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE). They issued an outperform rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). They issued a market perform rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $566.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST). They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO). Argus issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W). They issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

