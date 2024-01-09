Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 9th (ALL, C, CAAP, CENX, CRK, CRWD, CX, DANOY, DLO, DPZ)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 9th:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $304.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $203.00.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.20.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $370.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $330.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $102.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $99.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $119.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $116.00.

