Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 9th (ALL, C, CAAP, CENX, CRK, CRWD, CX, DANOY, DLO, DPZ)

Equities Research Analysts' Upgrades for January 9th

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 9th:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $304.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $203.00.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.20.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $370.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $330.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $102.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $99.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $119.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $116.00.

