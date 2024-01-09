Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETSY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.91. 448,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,161. Etsy has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.