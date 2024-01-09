European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £315.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.33 and a beta of 1.04. European Assets Trust has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 98 ($1.25). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of European Assets Trust from GBX 1,086 ($13.84) to GBX 1,437 ($18.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About European Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.