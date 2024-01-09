Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.92 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 176.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

