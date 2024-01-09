Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. Exelon has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Exelon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Exelon by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Exelon by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

