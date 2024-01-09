Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.69 on Monday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

