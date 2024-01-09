Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.57

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01), with a volume of 372885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10.

Get Fair Oaks Income 2021 alerts:

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Fair Oaks Income 2021’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Fair Oaks Income 2021

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.