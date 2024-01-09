Family Capital Trust Co Acquires 1,067 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 971,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after buying an additional 106,226 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 41.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 6.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.08. The stock had a trading volume of 225,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

