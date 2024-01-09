Family Capital Trust Co Buys 4,588 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 404,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 297,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,840. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.00.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

