Family Capital Trust Co Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.64. 1,162,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.60. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

