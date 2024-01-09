Family Capital Trust Co Has $2.96 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. 235,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,964. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

