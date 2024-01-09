Family Capital Trust Co Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co owned approximately 0.60% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after buying an additional 353,427 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after buying an additional 305,252 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,313,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,511,000 after buying an additional 86,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,484,000 after buying an additional 677,624 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. 19,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,107. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.