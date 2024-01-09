Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

FHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 783.8% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 218,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,864,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $2,725,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

