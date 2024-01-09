Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 391,904 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 308,065 shares.The stock last traded at $58.42 and had previously closed at $58.43.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
