Financial Contrast: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) vs. Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Altitude Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical -7.39% 5.22% 3.81% Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A -25.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avanos Medical and Altitude Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 Altitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Avanos Medical presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.18%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Altitude Acquisition.

This table compares Avanos Medical and Altitude Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $820.00 million 1.08 $50.50 million ($1.19) -15.97 Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A $9.34 million N/A N/A

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Altitude Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altitude Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Avanos Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Altitude Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including acute pain products, such as On-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems; and interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy and OrthogenRx's knee osteoarthritis pain relief injection products. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Altitude Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Altitude Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Altitude Acquisition Holdco LLC.

