Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Acquires 1,101 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.93. 135,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.74 and a 200-day moving average of $241.11.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

