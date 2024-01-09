Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.76. 1,354,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,181. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

