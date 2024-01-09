Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.13. 1,122,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,713. The company has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

