Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.70. 3,019,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

