Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 4.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.31. 407,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

