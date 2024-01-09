Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $257,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,951 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,148,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after buying an additional 544,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 247,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average of $112.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

