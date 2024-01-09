Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,351. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.