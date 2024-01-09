Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 431.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,072,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 381,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 173,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.55. 2,780,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,771. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

