Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $436.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $438.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

