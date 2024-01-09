Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. 2,242,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,293. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

