Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Makes New $402,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.37. 2,456,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $377.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

