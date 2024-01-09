Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Purchases 227 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.93. The stock had a trading volume of 203,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,267. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.74.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
