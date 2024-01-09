Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $10,890,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 37,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 32,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $406.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,321,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,229,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.16. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $268.97 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

