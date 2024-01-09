Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $230.33. 630,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,666. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05.



Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

