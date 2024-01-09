Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 300 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Datadog by 41.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 403,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,765,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 35.8% during the third quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.58. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $7,714,180.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $7,714,180.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,951.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 670,515 shares of company stock worth $75,546,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

