Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 910 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 204,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

