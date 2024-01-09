Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 9,309 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after buying an additional 2,569,226 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCID. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,868,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,295,672. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

