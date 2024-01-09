Financial Review: Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 9.89% 18.38% 1.41% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coastal Financial and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coastal Financial presently has a consensus target price of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.36%. Given Coastal Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coastal Financial and Dacotah Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $316.85 million 1.80 $40.63 million $3.57 12.04 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Dacotah Banks on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service, a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About Dacotah Banks

(Get Free Report)

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. It operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.