Financial Survey: Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV – Get Free Report) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Betawave has a beta of -7.78, suggesting that its share price is 878% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Betawave and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.39 $44.06 million $2.41 21.23

Profitability

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

This table compares Betawave and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betawave N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International 6.35% 25.90% 6.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Betawave and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 1 5 0 2.83

CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $64.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.73%.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Betawave on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betawave

Betawave Corporation provides online advertising services for a portfolio of websites. It delivers advertising to audiences of highly-engaged users. The company has a network of websites in three online categories: immersive casual gaming, virtual world, and social play and entertainment. It specializes in helping brand marketers reach the attentive audiences on various Web sites through ad formats. It serves advertisers in various categories, including consumer packaged goods, entertainment, consumer electronics and software, and retail. The company's advertising in the publisher sites includes direct sales category comprising IAB graphical advertising and rich media/immersive advertising; and remnant inventory category, which are advertising inventory on a website that is not sold directly to an advertiser. It sells its inventory and marketing services through a sales and marketing organization in the United States. The company was formerly known as GoFish Corporation and changed its name to Betawave Corporation in January 2009. Betawave Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

